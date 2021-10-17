APC postpones state congress in Oyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extra-ordinary and Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has postponed the party’s congress slated to hold on Saturday, indefinitely.



The postponement was announced on Saturday at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan by the congress official.



The party’s spokesperson, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, said the postponement followed a directive from the National Secretariat.



Olatunde explained that the party would convey a new date for the congress.



“The congress has been postponed and we have to get another date from the National executive of the party.



“There are some people that supposed to do screening of the aspirants and they have not concluded the process.



“And after that, we have to get all the zones into agreement and sensitise them on the concensus arrangements.



“Up till this morning, Oke-Ogun 1 zone has yet to resolve on the person to occupy the chairmanship position zoned to the area,” he said.



Also, Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi, a Chairmanship aspirant, told newsmen that they would abide by the party’s position, saying the party’s rules and regulations were supreme.



Gbadamosi urged members of the party to be patient and endure for the party to reach its destination in 2023.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that party the CECPC had suspended the congress and directed the state congress committee to return to Abuja for further directives.



A source in the National Secretariat told NAN that the suspension became necessary to ensure credibility of the process that would lead to the emergence of new leaders in Oyo State.



NAN also reports that a committee set-up to screen aspirants had on Saturday continued with the exercise.



However, the venue of the congress was already filled with supporters of various aspirants and aspiring political office holders before the postponement was announced.



NAN reports that there was mixed feelings from the party members who had travelled several kilometres to Ibadan, the state capital for the congress. (NAN)

