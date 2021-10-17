Stakeholders canvass setting up of special tribunals in corruption fight

Stakeholders at a one-day Town Hall meeting in Kogi have called for establishment of special tribunals or special courts, to try corruption cases using special investigators as stipulated in Police Act of 2020.

This was one of resolutions of one-day town hall meeting under theme:  “Community participation in the fight against corruption in Nigeria using local languages”, on Saturday, in Lokoja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that town hall meeting was organised by Wadata Media and Advocacy Centre (WAMAC) with support from MacArthur Foundation.

Zubair Abdurra’uf Idris, Project Manager and Team Lead of Wadata Media and Advocacy Centre read out resolutions at end of meeting.

He said that participants also called on institutions in fight against corruption to empower citizens to demand accountability from political office holders.

town hall meeting, according to him, also recognised role of traditional institutions in fight against corruption through courage and honesty, to uphold the sanctity of honesty and accountability in the society.

meeting also urged communities to re-orientate their members, reinvigorate local traditional content and instil discipline in homes to reduce moral corruption, adding that they should ask relevant questions in government contracts, projects, budgets and quality of infrastructure.

Idris also said that meeting called for removal of obstacles that hinder the exploitation and development of our natural resources, to reduce corruption in the extractive industry.

He called on communities and participants at the town hall meeting to grow beyond the meeting and be advocates of the fight against corruption, by giving the people at the grassroots the right to participate in elections that would bring about change for a better society.

In his opening address, the team lead said the town hall meeting aimed to get local communities to participate and contribute to the fight against corruption which remained a challenge to the nation’s development.

“Wadata communications, with support from MacArthur Foundation, have been producing and airing weekly programmes as part of this campaign in 12 radio stations across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

“This is basically to encourage citizens to own the fight against graft by demanding for accountability in their communities”, he said. (NAN)

