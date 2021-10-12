APC forum lauds Buhari’s development initiative for North-East

The North East Consultative Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for showing concern towards the development of the sub region.

Dr Ahmed Saleh, the chairman of the forum said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Gombe, shortly after third quarter executive meeting of the organisation.

Saleh said that Buhari has shown love to the people of the North East and deserved commendation for that.

“The government efforts in actualising the Mambilla Hydro Power Project as well as the setting up of North East Development Commission (NEDC) to rehabilitate the sub region devastated by Boko Haram insurgency have shown that Buhari meant well for the people.

“The North East has been loyal to the APC and has played crucial roles in stabilising the country and will continue in that direction to support the president,” he said.

Saleh urged Nigerians to support the president to safeguard the unity of the country for progress and development.

He also commended Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state for ensuring good governance to the people.(NAN)

