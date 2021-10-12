Senate calls on Ministry of Finance to release funds for road maintenance

October 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



The Senate has urged the Federal Ministry Finance to as a matter urgency, release adequate funds to the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for the purpose carrying out emergency repairs on all federal roads in the country.

This was even as the chamber also called on the Federal Government to immediately declare a state emergency on federal roads and improve its funding.

These resolutions were sequel to a motion
sponsored by Sen. Gershom Bassey (PDP-Cross River), titled: “ Nigeria’s Bad Roads And NUPENG’S Impending Nationwide Strike”.

Coming under Order 52 the Senate Standing Orders, Bassey noted that the 36,000 km federal road network was the largest and most valuable single public infrastructure asset owned by the government Nigeria.

According to the lawmaker, “the deplorable state the federal roads in Nigeria have become a national shame and an unnecessary embarrassment as scores innocent people are kidnapped by bandits and killed daily in avoidable on account bad federal roads.”

He lamented that the Petroleum Tanker Drivers branch the Nigerian Union Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) workers had threatened to cripple the Nigerian economy by a nationwide strike if the bad and shameful roads are rehabilitated.

The lawmaker recalled that in 2019, he made a similar call through a motion for increased funding for maintenance and rehabilitation the ’s federal highways.

He expressed worry that in spite several calls, there had been improved funding for maintenance and rehabilitation highways.

Bassey disclosed that the federal highways in Nigeria required the sum about N215 billion per annum to revamp 3,500km federal roads for eight to 10 years for total rehabilitation to be achieved.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan after a voice vote, approved the prayers of the motion.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,