Anambra pensioners congratulate governor-elect, pray for better days

Chief Anthony Ugozor, Anambra Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, has congratulated the winner of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, Prof. Charles Soludo.

Ugozor made the congratulatory gesture in a message co-signed with the Secretary of the Union, Mr Emmanuel Ebo, and made available to journalists in Awka on Friday.

He also extended his victory message to Soludo’s running mate, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, and prayed that the union will be better under their leadership dispensation.

The message described the governor-elect as a world-class economic expert and technocrat that has come to find solutions to all Anambra social–economic and political problems.

Ugozor said that God has blessed Anambra people with the smooth and peaceful election, despite all odds preceding the poll and urged the public to sustain the peace being experienced after the election.

He said that present administration under Gov. Willie Obiano has lots of legacy projects in the state and prayed that the incoming governor would sustain the tempo.

“It is hoped that the efforts of Obiano’s administration in taking the state to a higher pedestal would be totaled with history as his legacies are maintained in all sectors by the new executives.

“The electorate has complimented the efforts of the government through their votes and hope that the pensioners and other would have more elated years,” he said.

Ugozor said that All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has been faithful in delivering democratic dividends to the public and hoped it would continued under the incoming government.

The union enjoined all stakeholders in the state not to relent in their political support but called for sustenance for effective development and transformation in all sectors of the state economy. (NAN)

