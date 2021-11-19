Anambra pensioners congratulate governor-elect, pray for better days

Chief Anthony Ugozor, Anambra Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, has congratulated the winner of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, Prof. Charles Soludo.

Ugozor made the congratulatory gesture in a message co- with the Secretary of the Union, Mr Emmanuel Ebo, and made available journalists in Awka on Friday.

He also extended his victory message Soludo’s running mate, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, and prayed union will be better under their leadership dispensation.

The message described the governor- as a world-class economic expert and technocrat that has come find solutions all Anambra social–economic and political problems.

Ugozor said that God has blessed Anambra people with the smooth and peaceful election, despite all odds preceding the poll and urged the public sustain the peace being experienced after the election.

He said that present administration under Gov. Willie Obiano has lots of legacy projects in the state and prayed incoming governor would sustain the tempo.

“It is hoped efforts of Obiano’s administration in taking the state a higher pedestal would be totaled with history as his legacies are maintained in all sectors by the new executives.

“The electorate has complimented the efforts of the government through their votes and hope pensioners  and other would have more elated years,” he said.

Ugozor said that All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has been faithful in delivering democratic dividends the public and hoped it would continued under the incoming government.

The union enjoined all stakeholders in the state not relent in their political support but called for sustenance for development and transformation in all sectors of the state economy. (NAN)

