National Security: Solution to Nigeria’s challenges lies within–NARC D-G

The Director General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, says the solutions to the nations challenges lie within the society if given the right capacity for critical thinking.

Wahab stated this at the graduation of the participants of Critical Thinking and Adaptive Leadership Course organised by the centre on Friday, in Abuja.

He said the five-day course was designed for the personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Para-military agencies and corporate organisations as well as the civil society.

According to him, the course is anchored on critical thinking, adaptive leadership, conflict management and information security.

“It is a challenge which the centre had given to itself, the challenge of human capacity development that could be done in Nigeria.

“Yes, this is the first one we are doing and we believe that the solution to our problems within us, nobody from anywhere will come around and tell us what to do,” he said.

Wahab commended the participating organisations such as the Presidential Amnesty Programme, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and paramilitary agencies for taking advantage of the opportunity.

He urged the military personnel to relate more with the civilian counterparts to help them gather more intelligence towards achieving better results.

According to him, the 92 participants were drawn from the military, Federal Road Safety Commission(FRSC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC, NYSC and Amnesty office.

Mr Edwin Megwa, Course Senior, who spoke on behalf of the participants, commended the centre for affording them the opportunity to participate in the course.

Megwa pledged that the participants would deploy the knowledge acquired during the course in performing their tasks in their various institutions.

He said the knowledge would open a new horizons for people to begin to use their brain and look at different perspectives while handling issues in their various institutions. (nan)

