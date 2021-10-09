Anambra: Group tasks Obiano to partner security agencies

An Advocacy group, the League of Women Voters of Nigeria, has urged Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra State to restore law and order in the state through effective use of the security agencies.

The group said that this was very crucial to the success of the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.

Dr Cordelia Uzoezie, Anambra State Chairperson of the group told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Saturday that it was necessary for the state to stop the threats of violence, to prevent voter apathy.

” Pre- election violence or threats of violence may negatively affect electoral participation, especially in women and youths.”

Uzoezie said that the security situation has increased fear among the residents, occasioned by recurring cases of violence.

She said: “During our mobilisation and voter education programme, we discovered that many people, especially women are already afraid of participating in the coming election.

“Some said they would rather be home than go out to vote and get injured or risk their lives.

“As a group, we are doing all we can to sensitise and educate residents on the importance of electoral participation.

” But, the government needs to reassure people of their safety and security during the election.

“We appeal to Gov. Obiano not to give up on his duties as the Chief Security Officer of the state and he should restrategise.

” This he can do in collaboration with the security agencies, to ensure maximum security as we countdown to the election day.”

Uzoezie further encouraged women in the state to participate in the coming election, even as she admonished the youths not to allow themselves be used as political thugs.

“Politicians in the state should learn the value of fair contest by eschewing all forms of electoral malpractices and violence,” she appealed. (NAN)

