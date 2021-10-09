Chairmanship candidate happy with conduct of Plateau LG poll, optimistic of victory

Mr Alex Naantua’am, Shendam Local Government chairmanship candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed satisfaction with the process and conduct of Saturday’s local government elections by the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC).



Naantua’am who spoke to journalists after casting his vote, described the process as transparent and peaceful and expressed his confidence to win.



“I can score this process high, given that a lot of efforts have been put in place.



“PLASIEC has done a lot in the creation of awareness and the people have demonstrated high enthusiasm and the turnout is quite encouraging,”he said.



He said that he was optimistic of his chances of winning the election, adding that his party had worked hard to emerge victorious.



Naantua’am who is seeking re-election for a second term in office, said that if given the opportunity, he would consolidate on the gains made in his previous tenure.



Meanwhile, Rep Alphonsus Komsol (Shendam/Mikang/Quan-Pan Federal Constituency/APC) described the turnout of voters in the local government election in Shendam as impressive.



Komsol said that the encouraging turnout was a demonstration of the people’s faith in the democratic process at the grassroots.



The lawmaker who voted at Kwapuwa Polling Unit expressed optimism that APC would sweep the poll due to the sterling performance of the current administration in the state.



“I am overwhelmed by the level of turnout by our people to participate in the election; it is a show of appreciation of the democracy dividends enjoyed by the people.”



It would be recalled that the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) had barred the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from participating in the election, citing a judgement which some members of the party secured against the leadership of their party.



The PDP which challenged their exclusion at the High Court and the Appeal Court lost at both levels. (NAN)

