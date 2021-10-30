AEDC forced to drop 100mw daily by TCN – Official

Abuja Electricity Distribution plc has explained the massive loadshedding and power outage in some parts of the FCT and environs.

A statement signed by Oyebode Fadipe, General Manager, Corporate Communications, AED Plc the distribution company has been forced to drop 100mw daily by the Transmission Company of Nigeria,TCN.



The statement reads: “Our load intake in some parts of Abuja has been significantly reduced by 65% of the daily load wheeled to us following the commencement of the installation of the 2x60MVA 132/33kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) by the TCN in Gwarinpa, Abuja on 27th Oct. 2021. The exercise is expected to last till 9th of Nov. 2021.

“As a result of this exercise by the TCN, AED Plc can only take 40MW out of the 140MW it hitherto received from TCN for distribution to customers fed from the Kubwa 2 X 60MVA 132/33kV transmission station (AT4). Kubwa TS serves Dawaki, Bwari, Deidei and Kubwa 33kV injection substations in Abuja. The 40MW is shared between Suleja and Kubwa transmission stations on the basis of 20MW each.

“In order not to keep the feeders out completely, the load carried by the Kubwa 2 X 60MVA 132/33kV substation has been diverted to the Suleja transmission station and this has led to the massive loadshedding currently experienced by AED Plc customers who take power from the aforementioned feeders.

“Areas affected include Dawaki, Deidei, Kubwa, Gbazango, Suleja, Gwagwa, Iddu Karmo, parts of Life Camp and Gwarinpa, I-Pent Estate, EFAB Metropolis and Mab-Global Estate. Others are Zuba, Kaduna Road, Bwari, Dutse, Lower Usman Dam, Dantata Estate, Kubwa, Zuma, Gauraka, Dikko, Deidei International Building Materials Market and environs.

“We therefore appeal to our customers to please bear with us as the exercise is intended to accommodate more demand and create room for improved service delivery.”

