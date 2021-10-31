Obiano inaugurates Anambra Cargo/Passenger Airport

Anambra State Gov. Willie Obiano on Saturday inaugurated the newly-built Anambra International Cargo/Passenger Airport located at Umueri Anambra East Local Government Area.


The airport, described by the state government terms of facilities as one of the best Sub-Saharan Africa, has 3.7km runway and 34.4m control tower.


The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, contrary to public expectations commercial flights would land during the inauguration, no aircraft landed.


Obiano said at the inauguration five airlines had been approved to begin operations at the airport.


He listed the airlines as Airpeace Nig. Ltd., United Nigeria Airline Ltd.,  Dana Airline Ltd., Ibom Airline Ltd. and Anab Jet Ltd.


Obiano said the Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Musa Nuhu, had handed the certificate of commercial flights operations.


He said the authority insisted the approved airlines must have  facilities on ground to ensure passengers’ comfort.


The governor said he fulfilled establishing the airport after than 30 years of the creation of Anambra State.


“Previous administrations tried to build an airport, but we thank God we were able to achieve the project,” he said.


He appealed to of the state to support the operations of the airport to ensure its viability.


The state Commissioner for Works, Mr Marcel Ifejiofor,said it took the state government 20 months  to complete the airport.
Ifejiofor said facilities at the airport were the best  the country. (NAN)

