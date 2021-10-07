Abuja Federal Secretariat fire: FCT fire service dismisses generator fire claim

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Service, on Wednesday, dismissed rumours on some social media sites that the at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, was caused by a generator at of the secretariat’s car parks.

Mr Ibrahim Muhammad, spokesperson, FCT Service, in an interview with the News of Nigeria (NAN), said that an 18-seater Coaster bus was gutted by and was the only affected property in the building.

“An 18-sitter coaster bus at the parking lot was the on at the Federal Secretariat and it was probably a staff bus. The started after the close of work, and at about 5:11p.m when we called, we turned up at the scene immediately.

“We able to put the under control with the assistance of the Federal Service but the bus was a write-off. We also able to prevent the from spreading to other parts of the building,” he said.

Muhammad stated that no life was lost and called on FCT residents to contact the FCT service in case of a on its service hotline: 092906118.

He noted that it was necessary for all residents to save the phone number of the service  in case of a emergency.

sensitized people at the federal secretariat severally, but it’s not everyone that serious and interested in saving our number.

“Although, we got several calls from residents at our control room regarding this fire, which is a positive attitude,” he said. (NAN)

