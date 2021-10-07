Buhari expresses grief over demise of Sir Geoffrey Tabansi

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Government and people Enugu State passing community leader and great mobilizer, Sir Geoffrey Tabansi..

president, in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, Wednesday in Abuja commiserated with family, friends and associates deceased.

He noted that Tabansi served nation meritoriously, retiring as a Federal Director Housing.

He also observed that Tabansi contributed tremendously to the development the housing sector in various capacities professionally, rising to a Council in the National Institute Estate Surveyors and Valuers until he breathed his last.

He urged the people to take solace in the fact that the late President General the Indigenes General Assembly in Abuja, conscious citizen participation in nation building, rallied them to always strive for growth and development of fatherland wherever they found themselves.

President Buhari prayed that almighty God would grant the deceased eternal rest and strengthen the family and friends as they mourned him. (NAN)

