AANI Lagos Chapter Exco Pays Courtesy Visit to Customs’ Tin Can Island Port Area Controller

(Press Release) On Monday, May 13, 2024, the AANI Lagos Chapter Exco paid a courtesy visit to the Customs Area Controller, Tincan Island Port, Lagos, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, mni, in continuation of its social and community relations programme for 2024.

The team led by the Chairman, Mrs. Omolara Balogun, mni, who expressed the Alumni Association’s appreciation for the important work and significant changes that have occurred at the Tincan Island Port. The Chairman particularly highlighted key issues around the role and value of the Nigerian Customs Service to the nation and feedback on areas where mutual value can be created.

Comptroller Dera Nnadi, mni, thanked the ANNI Lagos Chapter for the visit and showcased various initiatives put in place by the customs service to deliver on their mandate, which are yielding impressive results. These measures include:

The collaborations that aided to decongest access to, within, and around the port;

Training of officers and stakeholders within the value chain of the Tincan port; and

Use of productivity incentives to address issues related to loopholes within the system for enhanced service delivery, customer satisfaction, and improved outcomes.



The AANI Lagos Chapter team on the visit included: Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi, mni; Mr. Olurogba Orimalade, mni; Mr. Deji Awobotu, mni; Mrs. Folashade Adebayo-Fari, mni

Chief Tony Aletor, CON, mni.