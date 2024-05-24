Minister lauds German Government on solar power projects in UNN









Chief Uche Nnaji , the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations,has lauded the German Government for installing Solar Energy Power Plants and an Electric Vehicle Charging Station at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).



Nnaji gave the commendation in Nsukka on Friday during the inauguration of the projects by German team lead by Mr. Till Mansann, a Member of German Parliament and Hydrogen Commissioner.



The German Government had through Yield Analysis and Socio-ecomonic Impact Assessment of Photovoltaic and Photovoltaic-supported Food and Energy Hybrid System in Tropical Nigerian-Beninees Climate

(YESPVNIGBEN).



The German project was sponsored project designed to create a climate-friendly ways of generating energy and producing and preserving food.



Nnaji who was represented Mr. Sulu Ibrahim, Director, Energy Management Department, Energy Commission of Nigeria said that the Energy Power Plants would help to solve energy challenges in UNN as well help in achieving food security.



“The energy power plants project is not only intended to provide alternative and clean power supply but help to enhance food production.



“I commend the German Government for this wonderful projects, as well as the YESPV Nigeria team, and Centre for Energy Research Commission(CERC), UNN, for the collaborations in executing the project effectively,” he said.



The Minister assured that Nigerian Government would continue to partner with other countries in finding solutions to energy problems, as well as achieving food security in the country.



In a remark, Prof. Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellors of UNN who welcomed the Minister and the German team in the university expressed appreciation to the German Government for siting the projects in the institution.



He said that the project was in collaborations with CERC-UNN, the Center for Energy and Climate Research, Julich Germany.



The VC listed the projects as follows: a 20kwp Agri-PV system at the institution’s energy centre, 20kwp system at the University Medical Centre.



Others are, 11KWp at the Nano research laboratory, a 5KWp solar home system and a 1KWp PV-powered charging station.



“In line with the projects objectives, the team has engaged in research using the projects infrastructure.



“The projects have been published and presented in several high impact journals and international conferences.



“These projects will no doubt help in solving some of the energy challenges in our institution, as well as serve as a energy research hub for staff and students,” he said.



The VC who was represented by Prof. Romanus Ezeokonkwo, the Deputy Vice-chancellor Administration assured that the university would continue to partner in finding solutions to problems facing the society.



Also in a remark, Prof. Paully Ugwuoke, YESPV Nigeria Team Leader expressed his satisfaction that the projects have been executed in line with its specifications.



Earlier, Dr. Izuckukwu Okafor, Director, CERC -UNN, said that the projects were big boost for the institution’s quest for alternative and sustainable energy supply.



“For example the project in UNN University’s Medical Centre has helped to maintain steady power supply thereby solving the problem of power supply in that hospital,” he said.



Responding shortly after inaugurating the projects, Mr Till Mansann, the German Team Leader, expressed satisfaction with the way and dedication the project was executed.



” Better knowledge is needed to make the world a better place as well as achieve effective energy system.



“German Government aim for this projects is to help solve the challenge of power supply in Nigeria, as well as ensure training and capacity building.



“We are happy with the dedication and expertise exhibited by the Nigeria project team in handling the projects and ensuring that the project objectives are achieved,” he said.





Mansann expressed appreciation to UNN on the warm reception and hospitality accorded to his team during the inauguration of the projects.

Follow Us On WhatsApp