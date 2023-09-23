28 ‘Yahoo Boys’ convicted for fraud in Anambra

By Chimezie Godfrey

No fewer than 28 ‘Yahoo Boys’ have been convicted for fraud in Anambra state.

Spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Wilson Uwujaren made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Uwujaren stated,,”Justice Nnadi O. Dimgba of the Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra state on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, convicted 28 internet fraudsters on one count separate charges bordering on impersonation and attempt to obtain money by false pretences.

“The defendants who were prosecuted by the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, are, Emmanuel Chidozie Katchi, Chukwudi ThankGod Chiazor, Chinonso Raymond, Ejike Moses Ezeoma, Okafor Silas, Akuh Stanley Chidera, David Franklin Orobo, Emmanuel Chisom Orizu, Uche Ejidike, Ezechukwu Casmir Chibuokem, Nwanolue Godswill, Nnadi Collins Arinze, Kemelu Valentine Obinna, Chukwuebuka Augustine Onyemaobi and Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ajaegbo.

“Others are Ebuka Peter Obinyo, Shedrack Ezekiel Aaron, Israel Chibueze Chibuike, Kingdom Princewill Ameachi, Ezeh Goodness Makachukwu, Victor Chukwubuikem Hezikiah, Anyidiaso Lotanna Patrick, Somtochukwu Valentine Ezeobi, Asouzu Francis Chukwuma, ThankGod Chimaijem Obioma and Chukwuemeka Kingsley Ireka.

“They all pleaded guilty to their respective charges and were convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment each, starting from 19th September, 2023. They were however given options of fine and community service to clean the premises of the Federal High Court within the coverage of the EFCC Enugu Command.”

Uwujaren added that items recovered from them as proceeds of crime were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

