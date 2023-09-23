$9.6bn P&ID Fraud: How Trinity Biotech’s MD escaped arrest  – EFCC’s Witness

By Chimezie Godfrey

A prosecution witness in the trial of $9.6billion Process and Industrial Development Limited, P&ID, fraud, Umar Hussein Babangida, on Thursday told Justice D.O Okorowo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that, efforts made to bring the managing director of Trinity Biotech Nigeria Limited, Patrick Nash( a.k.a Gerald Nash) to trial, failed as he had fled the country before he could be arrested.

“My team visited the office of Trinity Biotech Nigeria Limited, located on the 1st floor, Oyo State House, Ralph Shodende Street, Abuja where efforts were made to trace the Managing Director, whose name is Patrick Nash, also known as Gerald Nash, an Irish, but we were informed by the company`s directors, Ibrahim Millar and Uzor Eneli that he has long left the country”, he said.

He also disclosed to the defence counsel, Michael Ajara, under cross examination that he headed the team that investigated the matter, that the investigation was prompted by a petition from the office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, owing to a judgment against the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the tune of $9.6bn in favor of P&ID company.

“My team and I interacted with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum to aid our investigation. We also relied on responses from the Corporate Affairs Commission, C.A.C, where requests were made on the name of the company, names and addresses of shareholders, changes and information available with them which they provided with proof of documents.

“We further got a written reply from the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML to aid the investigation,” he said.

Babangida further stated that the team invited and interrogated the two directors of Trinity Biotech Ltd: Millar and Eneli whose statements were taken voluntarily.

Justice Okorowo adjourned the matter till 20 and 21 November 2023 for continuation of hearing

