2023 Election: 437,354 PVCs uncollected in Osun – REC

By Olajide Idowu

Dr Mutiu Agboke, the Osun Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday said 437,354 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are yet uncollected in Osun.

Agboke stated this while speaking at the Union Baptist Church, Osogbo, as part of the Commission’s public sensitisation exercise.

He said, “Before you are eligible to vote, you need to have your Permanent Voter Card.

“Most people have refused to collect their PVCs.

“In Osun State, as I talk to you, we have 437,354 PVCs uncollected. This number of PVCs are sufficient to make somebody a governor in Osun state.

“I want to appeal to you to approach our 30 Local Government Offices to collect your PVCs.”

He encouraged residents to go and collect their PVCs and vote in the coming 2023 elections saying, with the technology INEC has adopted, there is guarantee that their votes would count.

“I assure you , nobody will win this coming election in 2023 as INEC will not declare anybody winner, except whoever people have voted for.

“Forget about all the misgivings that you have about the process, INEC has rededicated the pattern of voting.

“Our technology will guarantee the sacredness of your votes. Nobody can steal or hijack your vote again. Nobody can be declared winner except the person you vote for,” he said (NAN)

