LP condemns Plateau killings, urges security agencies to arrest perpetrators

The Labour Party (LP) has condemned the recent killings in Maikatako Community in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Dr Nazing Bako, the Coordinator of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Plateau, made the condemnation in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen last Tuesday attacked Maikatako community and adjoining villages, killed 11 persons and destroyed houses and other properties worth millions.

Bako, who commiserated with families who lost their dear ones, called on the government and security agencies to step up their game toward tackling the rising attacks and killing of innocent people in rural communities.

”We condemn in very strong terms, the uncivilised and barbaric attempts at ethnic cleansing and call on government to take charge and provide even the least of leadership to its citizens.

”It is hurting how citizens are killed in cold blood unabated yet, government whose primary responsibility is the protection of lives and properties seems unmoved by the unfortunate disasters that have serially visited our state and people.

”Just as it is only the living that will praise God, it is also only the living that can lead or be led, hence government must ensure that the lives of its citizens remains sacred.

”We call on law enforcement agencies at all levels to redouble efforts by being more proactive to forestall these kinds of dastardly criminality,” he called.

Bako called on the state government to fully enforce the Anti Land Grabbing Law of the state, adding that such moves would frustrate the perpetrators and beneficiaries of the criminal acts.

The coordinator maintained that humanity in general remains top of the manifesto of Peter Obi and the Labour party in general, hence the call on residents of the state to vote the party in 2023. (NAN)

