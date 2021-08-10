2 farmers, labourer bag 2 years imprisonment each for slashing man’s arm

An Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced two farmers and a labourer to two years imprisonment for slashing a man’s arm.

The police charged Jibrin Idris, 25, Hassan Ya’u, 21 and Danbala Suleiman,21, with joint act, theft and causing grievous hurt.

The judge, Gambo Garba sentenced the convicts, after they pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the Court for leniency.

Garba, gave the convicts an option to pay N50,000 fine each and warned them to desist from committing crimes.

The judge ordered Suleiman to pay N280,000 as compensation for the stolen motorcycle

He also ordered that the convicts be given 12 strokes of the cane and to also pay the complainant’s medical bills of N350,000.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that the matter was reported on June 29 at the Iddo Police Station, Abuja, by the complainant, Mr Sani Abdullahi of the same address.

Ogada said that Idris and Ya’u ambushed the complainant and beat him up without provocation.

He said that the two famers violently and intentionally attacked the complainant with a cutlass to steal his Bajaj motorcycle.

The prosecutor said the convicts slashed the complainant’s right hand and made away with the motorcycle worth N280,000.

Ogada said that the complainant was rushed to the Hospital for treatment.

The prosecutor told the court that Idris and Ya’u gave the motorcycle to Suleiman and he sold it for N80,000 to one Kawu, now at large.

Ogada said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 247, 287, and 317 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

