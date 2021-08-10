Pediatrician advises proper washing of fruits to avoid cholera

 A Benin-based Pediatrician, Dr Samuel Ikponwonsa, has advised that fruits should be adequately and properly washed with clean before eating to avoid cholera infection.

Ikponwonsa gave advice in an interview with Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on in Benin.

According to him, cholera is an acute diarrhea infection caused by ingestion of food contaminated with bacterium, Vibrio Cholerae.

He said cholera remained a global threat to and an indicator of inequity and of social development.

disease is most in places with poor sanitation, crowding, war zones and during famine.

 “Vibrio cholera, the bacterium that causes cholera is usually found in food contaminated by faeces from a person with the infection.

sources include municipal water supplies, ice made from municipal water, foods and drinks sold by street vendors, vegetables grown with water containing human wastes.

 “ are raw under cooked fish and seafood caught in waters polluted with sewage,” he said.

Ikponwosa explained that when a person consumed the contaminated food or water, the bacteria would release a toxin in the intestines that would produce severe diarrhea. 

“Symptoms of cholera can begin as soon as a few hours or as long as five days after infection.

“Often, symptoms are mild but sometimes they are very serious. About one in 20 people infected have severe watery diarrhea accompanied by vomiting, which can quickly lead to dehydration.

“Although, many infected people may have minimal or no symptoms, they can still contribute to spread of the infection,” he said. (NAN)

