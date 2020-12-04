Zazzau Emirate confers top traditional title on FCT CJ

The Zazzau Emirate Council has approved the conferment of the traditional title of Kuliyan Zazzau and fixed the 12th of December, 2020 for the official turbanning by the Emir of Zazzau Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

A statement released by a family member, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said the approval is contained in a letter from the Emirate Council dated 3rd December, 2020 and signed by Secretary to the Council, Alhaji Barau Musa Aliyu, the Sarkin Fulanin Zazzau.

Suleiman said the conferment of the title on Justice Bello represents an acknowledgement of his contributions to the general development of Zazzau and its people.

Justice Bello, he said, has played a major role in the preservation of the traditional heritage of Zazzau and the protection and promotion of the values and rich culture that the Emirate represents.

Ishaq Usman Bello was born on 5th January, 1956 in Zaira, Kaduna State. He began his Primary Education at St Bartholomew Primary School Wusasa, Zaria in 1965, before moving to L.E.A Primary School T/Jukun Zaria, where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate in 1972.

He acquired his West African School Certificate (WASC) from Government Secondary School, Katsina in 1976 and his IJMB Certificate from Katsina College of Arts, Science and Technology in 1979. He proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he bagged his LLB (Hons) in 1982. In 1983, he obtained his BL Certificate from Nigerian Law School, Lagos. He later returned to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 2008 where he acquired his LLM on International and Criminal Law. Hon. Ishaq Usman Bello also received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law from Caribbean University.

He started his career as a Youth Corp Member in 1983 at the Ministry of Justice in former Edo state. He went into private practice in 1984 and worked as a legal practitioner at Umaru Yabo and Co. in Sokoto State. He was appointed a Magistrate in 1985. In 1987 he became the Head of Legal Recovery Department at University Bank of Nigeria Plc, Kaduna.

He rose through the ranks of the Judiciary to become a Judge of then High Court, FCT between 1997 and 2015. He was made the Chief Judge of High Court, FCT, Abuja on 28th May, 2015 to date.

Bello has served on several Bar/Bench committees before his appointment as a Member, National Judicial Council. He has also handled huge special responsibilities under the Judiciary including; Chairing Election Petition Tribunals, representing Nigeria and leading brother judges to attend Conferences, symposiums and Seminars around the world. He has written significant publications and presented papers geared towards advancing the Judiciary. He is also a member of several notable professional bodies.

His hobbies are horse riding, traveling and reading.