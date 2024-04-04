Yusuf launches distribution of 4th Ramadan palliatives, warns against diversion

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has inaugurated the fourth distribution of Ramadan palliatives in 44 local government areas of the state, warning against diversion of the foodstuff.

Yusuf launched the exercise for the needy and the vulnerable on Wednesday at the Tiamin Rice Mill in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

He warned that anyone of those in charge of distribution of the palliatives found diverting them, would be dealt with according to the law.

“I swear to God that anyone found diverting the palliatives will be dealt with decisively and according to the law. This government will not allow anyone to sabotage this exercise,” he said.

The governor said the palliatives were made of 25 kilogramme bags of rice meant to ease the hardships being faced by the intended beneficiaries, during the current Ramadan fasting.

He said 224,440 bags of the commodity would be distributed to the three senatorial districts in the state for onward sharing to the target beneficiaries.

He apologised to the people of the state for their patience as the rice was being processed and bagged for distribution.

Yusuf said that his administration would continue to intervene “until hunger is eradicated among our people”.

He thanked the Aliko Dangote Foundation, other groups and individuals for distributing their own palliatives to the needy during the holy month, and prayed Allah to reward them abundantly.

The governor also thanked the people for their support and prayers, especially during the 2023 governorship election and the ensuing legal battles “which to the glory of God, we won emphatically”.

Earlier, Chairman of the state Palliatives Distribution and Compliance Committee, Dr Abdullahi Bichi, said the exercise was the fourth in the series of distribution of palliatives to the people.

Bichi, also the Secretary to the State Government, commended Yusuf for the gesture, which he said would immensely alleviate their hardships. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko