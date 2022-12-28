Yobe community takes charge of conflict mitigation platforms

A number of conflict mitigation platforms, aimed at providing an inclusive, non-confrontational forum for discussing issues, identifying solutions and promoting actions with regards to conflict zones has been handed over to some communities in Yobe state.

The Bade Community Peace and Safety Partnership (CPSP), an initiative by the Communal Support Foundation of Nigeria (COSFON) was on the 23rd of November 2022, handed over to the community after years of mentoring.

The Communal Support Foundation of Nigeria (COSFON) – a national non-governmental organization operating in Northeast Nigeria and based in Damaturu the Yobe State capital, has been involved in mitigation processes of conflict and it’s prompt resolution before further escalations.

CPSP is an Early Warning Early Response (EWER) platform comprising of community stakeholders that receives and responds to community safety and security issues so that they are not allowed to escalate into violence.

The platform monthly meetings are aimed at providing an inclusive, non-confrontational forum for discussing issues, identifying solutions and promoting actions. CPSP which is an initiative of the Managing Conflict in Nigeria (MCN) Programme is implemented by the British Council with funding from the European Union. It approaches and acts as conduit between various agencies involved in conflict management, security and reconciliation at the community level.

The Steering Committee Chairman, Dr. Shuaibu A. Agana pledged to sustain the platform to ensure that Bade community continues to benefit from a rancor free forum of conflict mitigation.

Additionally, the Bade Community Accountability Forum (CAF) platform was handed to a Steering Committee after years of mentoring. CAF was a replica of town hall meetings conducted in the southern parts of Nigeria. It has no restrictions in attendance, while meetings are conducted in open public places every three (3) months, where emerging issues within communities are received in forms of complains or commendations in a manner of feedbacks from community members. Accepting the platform, Steering Committee Chairman Alh. Yerima Abba who is also the District Head of Gwio Kura, thanked COSFON for mentoring a rancor free alternative to dispute resolution in the community with a pledge to sustain it. Other stakeholders including the Local Government Council pledged to support the platform.