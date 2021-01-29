Woman dies in road accident in Osun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun has said that a woman died in a road accident that occurred on the Gbongan- Ibadan highway.

The Sector Commander, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, said this in a statement issued by the command spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Osogbo.

Ibrahim said that the accident occurred 6km from Sasa Bridge on Gbongan highway on Thursday at about 6:50 pm and involved three persons.

” The accident occurred 6km from Sasa Bridge with two men sustaining severe injuries, while a woman lost her life.

” A Black Toyota Corolla with registration ABC 463 QC collided with a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number BDJ 288 UK due to over-speeding.

” A woman lost her life while two men sustained injuries and have been taken to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife by the FRSC ambulance,” Ibrahim said.

She said that the corpse of the woman was deposited at a mortuary while the road had been cleared to avoid traffic gridlock.

The sector commander identified speeding and reckless driving by both the motorcyclist and the motorist as the major cause of the accident.

Ibrahim said that the command would not relent in its efforts towards ensuring that road users complied with the road traffic regulations.

She said that anyone caught violating the Road Traffic Act would be dealt with in accordance with the laws . (NAN )