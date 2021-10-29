WHO Europe warns against school closures as COVID-19 infection figures rise

October 29, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The European arm of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday warned governments in the region not to close schools, even as the number of COVID-19 infections rises in many countries.

noted that as winter approached, more than half of the WHO European region’ 53 countries had reported a marked in infection rates across all age groups, with new cases up 18 per cent in the region.

WHO in a by Hans Henri Kluge, Regional Director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe, said that interrupting children’ education should a last resort.

“If and when restrictions are imposed to decrease or control transmission, schools should the last places to shut their doors,” stated.

The organisation said schools should the first to reopen with appropriate infection prevention measures.

recommended a broader approach to reducing transmission throughout society instead of closing institutions.

“This includes schooling environments maintaining distancing, cleaning hands frequently, wearing masks and ensuring adequate ventilation in classrooms.

“Also access to testing is important, particularly in high-prevalence settings,” said.

noted that last year, the widespread closures of schools disrupted the education of millions of children and young people and did more harm than good, .

“We cannot repeat the same mistakes.” added. (dpa/NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,