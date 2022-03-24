WHO confirms 64 attacks on Ukraine’s health infrastructure

Ukrainian health care institutions have been attacked 64 times since Russia invaded its western neighbour one month ago, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed Thursday.

These attacks, equating to two to three every day, had caused 15 deaths and 37 injuries, the international health body said in a statement.

WHO condemns these attacks in the strongest terms.

“Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law but a disturbingly common tactic of war.

“They destroy critical infrastructure but worse, they destroy hope,” said Jarno Habicht, the WHO’s representative in Ukraine.

After one month of war in Ukraine, the Copenhagen-based WHO Europe Office said that access to health services was severely restricted and the need for treatment of trauma and chronic diseases was great.

“Destroyed health infrastructure and broken medical supply chains pose a serious threat to millions of people,” the statement said.

It added that about every second pharmacy in Ukraine is thought to be closed.

According to WHO, almost seven million people have been displaced within Ukraine.

The number of those who have fled to neighbouring countries is quickly approaching the four million mark.

Many health care workers have been displaced or are unable to work. (dpa/NAN)

