UNICAL calls for collection of 42,000 unclaimed certificates

The University of Calabar has called on graduates of the institution who were yet to collect original copies their certificates to approach the institution to get them.

Mr Gabriel Egbe, Registrar of the University in a statement on Wednesday in Calabar, said that there were over 42,000 unclaimed certificates in the various faculties and institutes.

He said that some of the certificates dates back to the 1980s.

“It has been discovered that there are over 42,000 unclaimed certificates of the University of Calabar in faculties and institutes. Some of these certificates date back to the 1980s.

“The University management is shocked by this abnormality, and therefore, directs that all those who have not collected their certificates after several years of graduation should do so immediately.

“Persons who are acquainted with these group of graduands, should please, inform them to come for collection.

“Those who do not do so before the end of three months from the date of this notice, will have their names published and will be surcharged subsequently,” Egbe said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...