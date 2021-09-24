UNGA-76: Buhari raises alarm on erosion of democracy in W/Africa

September 24, 2021 Favour Lashem



President Muhammadu Buhari has raised alarm over the recent trend of the unconstitutional takeover of power some West African countries, urging leaders to reject such illegal acts.

According to Buhari, such unconstitutional takeovers, sometimes reaction to unilateral changes of constitutions by some leaders, should not be tolerated international community.

his speech at the 76th Session of the UN Assembly on Friday New York, the president warned that the democratic gains of the past decades West Africa ‘‘are now being eroded’’ due to these negative trends.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the president’s address Abuja, reported that President Buhari affirmed Nigeria’s support to efforts by ECOWAS, AU and the UN to address this growing challenge.

‘‘As leaders of our individual Member-States, we need to adhere to the constitutional provisions of our countries, particularly on term limits.

“This is one area that generates crisis and political tension our sub-region,’’ he said.

The President urged the international community not only to deal with the symptoms of conflict but also the immediate causes that fuel conflicts the first place.

‘‘These include and undemocratic governance, human rights abuses, poverty, ignorance, injustice and inequalities.

‘‘There are no easy solutions to these conditions. They require long-term and more effective international cooperation.

this connection, my delegation underscores the importance of promoting peaceful, unfettered, and inclusive participation of states global actions towards conflict prevention.

‘‘This will facilitate the achievement of the 2030 for Sustainable Development and the African Union 2063,” he said.

The president’s speech, delivered from the podium of the Assembly hall, addressed other matters on the international of interest to Nigeria, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Trade Treaty, climate change and terrorism.

The speech also touched on the efforts of his administration on anti-corruption, debt suspension, international trade, UN Security Council Reform, Palestinian Question, racial discrimination, among others. (NAN)

