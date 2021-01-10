Troops neutralize bandits, recover livestock in Katsina, Zamfara 

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have neutralized scores of bandits and recovered livestock in Katsina and Zamfara states.

This was revealed on Sunday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj Gen. John Enenche.

Gen.Enenche stressed that in continuation of the aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry in the North West zone, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji yesterday, 9 January 2021 successfully neutralised several armed bandits in Kuriya village of Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara State.

He said,”Following actionable intelligence, the gallant troops with close air support by the Air Component, made contact with bandits at Kuriya village.

“In the course of the encounter, several bandits were killed in action while 4 soldiers sustained injuries. Human Intelligence confirmed that no fewer than 50 armed bandits were killed in the encounter.

“Equally troops recovered 272 livestock from the bandits.”

The Coordinator also disclosed that in another development, troops deployed at Dunya village of Danmusa LGA of Katsina State while on routine patrol recovered 62 livestock from armed bandits who fled into the bush on sighting troops.

He noted that currently the gallant troops have continued to dominate the theatre of operation with aggressive patrols to deny criminals freedom of action.

Gen. Enenche commended the gallant troops for the feats recorded and encouraged them not to rest on their oars until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the Country.