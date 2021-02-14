By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Tura Takai Bango a subsidiary of Operation Lafiya Dole have killed two most wanted Boko Haram commanders, Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib.

This was disclosed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima.

Gen. Yerima stressed that the renewed offensive operations by troops of Operation Tura Takai Bango in Operation Lafiya Dole theatre, have continued to inflict heavy casualty on the Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State of West Africa Province criminals.

He said that among the latest exploits by the troops of Sector 1 was the ambush by troops of 121 and 151 Battalions on Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, sprang at BHTs crossing point between Vuria and Guja settlements along road Banki Junction – Pulka axis.

He said,”During the ambush, the troops neutralized 3 BHTs among who were 2 of the most wanted Terrorist Commanders known as “Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib.

“The troops also recovered 3 x GPMG, 7 x AK47 rifles, a belt of ammunition containing 446 rounds of 7.62mm, one Boxer Motorcycle and one ITEL 2160 mobile phone among others.”

Brig. Gen. Yerima pointed out that Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib were among the top BHTs commanders of the Shekau faction operating in Sambisa forest and environs.

According to him, the 2 BHT Commanders have been on the Intelligence watch-list for some time. Abul-Bas was a top commander second to Abu Fatima while Ibn Habib was the BHT Commander in charge of Njimia and Parisu camps in the Sambisa Forest.

He stressed that the neutralization of Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib by our gallant troops has inflicted a big blow on the operations of the terrorists and has further boosted the morale of own troops in the ongoing operation “TURA TAKAIBANGO”.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Ibrahim Attahiru has commended the troops for this feat and other successes being recorded in the Theatre.

He further charged them to intensify the aggressive clearance operation in order to clear the Sambisa forest and environs of all remnant terrorists and their collaborators.