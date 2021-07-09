Transcorp hotels launch ‘Aura app” for accommodation booking

Transcorp Hotels Plc have launched “Aura”, a new digital hospitality platform through which people could book accommodation and other commitments with the hospitality outfit.



Speaking during the event on Thursday in Abuja, the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mrs Dupe Olusola, said that the app is perfect for booking vacation homes, business or holiday lets, and experiences.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Transcorp Hotels Plc, is Nigeria’s leading hospitality Company and owners of the award-winning Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, and Transcorp Hotels, Calabar.



Olusola said that “Aura by Transcorp Hotels” is a new alternative digital accommodation platform that connects people to unique homes, great food and memorable experiences.



She described Aura as Africa’s number one accommodation market place that connects people and travelers with quality accommodation and exciting local experiences.



She added that it is part of its asset-light model, leveraging technology to deliver the best experience, noting that Aura also shares curated experiences in cities.



The CEO also said that Aura allows experienced curators earn extra income by listing their properties or services, adding that Aura by Transcorp Hotels app is available for download on Android, iOS, which is the world’s most advanced mobile operating system.



She said Aura is an ecosystem of unique modern and tastefully furnished apartments with luxurious ambience, suitable for families, singles, couples and a weekend getaway with friends and holiday.



According to her, “the launch of Aura by Transcorp Hotels remains a bright spot for us, following a year where the hospitality sector was severely affected by the pandemic.



“It is an important part of our strategy to grow domestic tourism and travel as well as differentiate our offerings to capture returning travel demand, as access to COVID-19 vaccine continues to improve.



‘The launch of Aura is strategic for Transcorp’s hospitality business as we continue to expand and position across the Group to deliver on our promise and vision of improving lives and transforming Nigeria.



“The pandemic affected our hospitality business in 2020, with occupancy dropping to an all-time low of 5% during the year.



“But our innovation and resilience positioned us for work on different initiatives, improving our leisure offerings, and activating our asset-light strategy.



“As we continue on our path to recovery and future growth, the launch of Aura puts us in a great position to benefit from a travel rebound, which we expect as economies continue to open up and access to vaccines makes people feel safer to travel again,” she said.



Mrs Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, Director of Business Development at Transcorp Hotels, said that the platform is certain to become an integral part of people’s lives.



Okafor-Obi said that it is not just about finding a place to stay, revealing that it is about living one’s best life and enjoying access to the best experience at all touch points.



“Enjoyment on the platform, at the unique accommodation, the great meals and memorable activities are all available on Aura, ” she said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aura by Transcorp Hotels was launched low-key in February, but has now officially kicked off in major Nigerian cities, with plans to expand throughout the country and other parts of Africa.



Through Aura, Transcorp Hotels Plc seeks to transform the travel and tourism industry in Africa by focusing on three important components of travel – where you stay, what you eat and how you spend your time, while putting memorable experiences at the centre. (NAN)

