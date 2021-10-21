Tight security in Federal High Court ahead of Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

There is tight security the Federal High Court Abuja as the court sets to continue the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),Nnamdi Kanu.A large number of security personnel were deployed to the court premises and it’s surrounding to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Entrances leading to the court premises were barricaded by a combination of gun-weilding Department of State Services (DSS) operatives, the Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence and men of the Nigerian Police.The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 8:02am, a heavily fortified security convoy arrived the court premises, which appeared to carrying Kanu.As the time of filing this report, journalists,  lawyers and litigants were standing outside the court premises as they were denied entrance.NAN reports that Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.

He had been granted bail April 2017 health reasons but skipped bail after flouting some of the conditions given to him by the court.

He later left Nigeria after soldiers raided his father’s residence Abia state November 2017.

IPOB was subsequently declared a terrorist group by the defence headquarters and court after the -east governors proscribed it.

The Federal Government arrested  Kanu.

NAN reports that on June 28,Justice Binta Nyako gave the order that he remanded in custody.

NAN reports that to the prosecution, S. M. Labaran also applied that the trial of Kanu that was earlier slated Oct. 20 brought forward.(NAN)

