SWS calls on FG to stop onslaught on Justice Mary Odili

Standup for Women Society, SWS has condemned the invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Odili, a Supreme Court Judge based in Abuja who is also spouse of former Rivers State Governor Peter Odili.

The National President SWS, Lib. Ijadele-Adetona, Esq noted that the invasion by the security agencies and anti graft agency in whatever guise was totally unacceptable, unnecessary and therefore condemnable.

Ijadele-Adetona declared that this continuous onslaught by Federal Government on Judges and by extension her constituency and on a female Judge was the height of impunity and demanded an unreserved written apology to Justice Mary Odili. No one, seems to be claiming responsibility and no one seems to be offering further explanations on who is/was responsible for such dastardly act of rascality and impunity.

It is even more abhorrent that the rationale for the present raid on Hon Justice Mary Peter Odili’s residence has not been explained or justified, the incident could therefore only be interpreted as an attack for her being a WOMAN , to intimidate and ridicule her, the statement said.

The SWS President told the Media that the charade left bitter taste in the mouths of SWS members across the country. From the revoked warrant of search to a wrong address, that read no. 7 Imo River Street Maitama but they went to no. 9 Imo River Street, Maitama, Justice Odili residence. Or is it the case of the ID card of the Police Officer who led the operation that was signed by Malami.

Lib. Ijadele-Adetona declared that an injury to one Woman is an injury to all Women, and therefore joined in the calls by Rivers State Governor Barr Nyesom Wike, and Barr Mike Ozekhome, in demanding justice for Justice for Mary Odili.

“We want to believe that it was a mistake as the state players claimed, but let it be on record that SWS will not fold it’s arms to watch any form of attempt to end Justice Odili career the same way the state players did with Onnoghen and others. We will arise and move.”

SWS noted that though the Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice Malami had denied involvement in the siege on Justice Odili’s residence, we are not fooled.

“It is now more than 48 hours after the said raid and information is still scarce and far in-between as to the rationale for the raid on the residence of the second most senior judicial officer in Nigeria”, the statement said.

