Suspension of NARD strike excites AKTH patients

October 5, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Patients at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital have expressed happiness with suspension of 61-day long strike embarked upon by Resident Doctors across country.Some of the patients narrated their ordeal during the strike days, saying that it was tough as limited consultants were patients.

Mr Usman Abubakar, a patient who suffers from kidney failure, said staying in long queue during clinical days, was traumatic.

He said despite efforts of Consultants who tried to fill vacuum, the prolonged strike it difficult for them.Another patients who suffers from sickle cell ailment, Miss Umma Habib, said the strike created an unforgettable hardship for people like her, who had to attend routine clinics.“We had terrible congestion due to limited Doctors, and also, we encountered difficulty at the laboratories too.”“All processes were slow and annoying due to the large the number of patients waiting to be attended,” she said.Habib therefore  appealed to the association to always have patients in mind whenever contemplating to embark on strike .She also appealed to the government to find a means of resolving issues to avert industrial actions, which always left a terrible marks as it’s aftermath.A staff of the hospital who pleaded anonymity also expressed happiness over the suspension of the strike saying that the hospital had lost a lot.“

Many patients who didn’t want to join long queues at hospital went outside hospital to conduct medical  examinations requested by hospital.“So the strike had affected the economy of the  hospital economy in many ways, but we hope that things will be better soon, “  he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that National Association of Resident Doctors embarked on strike since August 2, 2021. Association, in an emergency meeting, announced the suspension of the strike on Monday, Oct 4 2021, saying that they would resume work on Wednesday 6, 2021.The Association claimed that the strike action was necessary to make the Federal Government some pending issues , amongst which was irregular payments of salaries. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,