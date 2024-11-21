Sokoto Moves To Complete Independent Power Plant

The governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has restated commitment of his administration to restart and complete the state Independent Power Plant (IPP).

Governor Aliyu made this known after aState Executive Council meeting which held at the Executive chambers of the government in Sokoto, Wednesday.

According to him, the state government would do all that is necessary to ensure that the Power Plant was completed.

He said the completion will boost efforts of the government to complement efforts of the governor to boost economic activities in Sokoto.

The governor further stated that his administration would up the ante in support to security agencies to fight insecurity in the state.

He said efforts are already underway to improve logistics support to security agencies. This, he stated, is among other key decisions taken to improve the state.

Speaking in an update on his X handle, Gov. Aliyu said, “I am pleased to announce that the Sokoto State Executive Council, under my leadership, has approved several key projects aimed at enhancing the security, infrastructure, and cultural heritage of our beloved state.

“We will be acquiring additional security vehicles to strengthen our efforts in combating insecurity and ensuring the safety of our citizens.

“Additionally, we have approved the renovation of the Sokoto State Historical Museum (Waziri Junaidu History and Culture Bureau) to preserve our rich history and culture for future generations.

“We are also committed to completing the Sokoto State Independent Power Project (IPP) to provide adequate electricity, which is vital for our economic growth and the overall well-being of our people.

“Moreover, we have approved the construction of new roads, including Zurmi Road, Gobir Road, Argungu Road, and the road from Kalambaina to the Arkilla Fulani Roundabout. These improvements will enhance connectivity and facilitate trade and movement within the state.

“Lastly, we will renovate six major religious centres to support the continuation of religious practices, ensuring our communities have the necessary facilities for worship.

“These initiatives reflect our dedication to the progress and prosperity of Sokoto State. Together, we will build a better future for the good people of Sokoto State.”