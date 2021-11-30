Sokoto Govt to increase foreign investment in 2022—Commissioner

Sokoto state government on Tuesday reveled it’s commitment toward generating more foreign investment in 2022.

The state Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Bashir Gidado, said while defending his ministry’s 2022 budget proposal before the state’s House of Assembly Committee on Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

Gidado said the budget was part of the government’s effrts to address hardship and create an enabling environment for businesses as well as job opportunities for youths.

“In year 2022, people of Sokoto State, most especially the business community, should expect an enabling environment for businesses and additional inputs on foreign investment.

“This is to address the current economic hardship, create jobs and advance more areas of income generation for the state,” he said.

The Committee Chairman, Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi (PDP- Kware), assured that the Assembly would continue to support the ministry towards achieving its desired goals.

In another development, the state government has proposed the construction of shelter for survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the state.

The state Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Kulu Sifawa, said while defending the ministry’s 2022 budget, before the House Committee on Women Affairs.

According to Sifawa, the proposed shelter would assist those being rehabilitated and trained by the ministry to become self-reliant

The Committee Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kyadawa (APC- Gada West), assured that the committee would continue to support and ensure that ministry’s proposals scaled through to address GBV-related cases.. (NAN)

