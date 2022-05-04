Senate: Business mogul Jimoh Ibrahim picks N20m APC Expression of Interest, Nomination forms

Business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, an APC aspirant for the Ondo South Senatorial District on Wednesday, picket the party’s N20 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the APC Secretariat, Abuja.

Ibrahim, the founder of University of Fortunes, Igbotako, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone in Okitipupa.Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“My ambition is to empower my people to be self reliant. Ondo South deserves a better representation at the National Assembly.

” I have collected the forms because I have all the qualities to vie and win the APC ticket and the senate seat,” Ibrahim said.

NAN recalls that Ibrahim declared his intention to run for the senate at his Igbotako Ward 2, Okitipupa LGA on April 28. (NAN)

