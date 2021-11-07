SEC, stakeholders to discuss commodities’ trading ecosystem roadmap Nov.11

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it will, in collaboration with capital market stakeholders, discuss ways to chart a roadmap for the commodities trading ecosystem.



A statement by the management of SEC in Abuja, on Sunday, said the virtual discussion would hold at the third Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting scheduled for between Nov. 11 and 12.



The Commission said that issues bordering on the implementation of the 10-year Capital Market Master Plan (CMMP), the Fintech Roadmap and other salient matters relating to the economy would also be discussed.



SEC listed the participants expected at the CMC meeting to include, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all registered capital market firms like Brokers/Dealers, Investment Advisers, Custodians, Fund/Portfolio Managers.



Others are issuing houses, rating agencies, registrars, reporting accountants, trustees, and capital market consultants, Chief Executive Officers of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD); FMDQ Group Plc, among others.



The CMC was primarily established to serve as a medium for the exchange of ideas among market stakeholders, as well as an avenue for providing feedback to the SEC on how to continuously address the market’s challenges. (NAN)

