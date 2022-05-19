SDP condemns attempt to truncate NEC meeting

The Acting National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Supo Shonibare, has condemned attempt by thugs to interrupt the party’s National Executive Committee meeting held in Abuja.

Shonibare, speaking at the meeting after normalcy was restored, warned aggrieved members of the party not to resort to self help.

He narrated how 15 armed thugs who were dressed in black outfits, stormed Merit House located at Maitama Abuja, the venue of the NEC meeting, just after the first phase of the meeting.

Shonibare commended the police for efforts to foil the action.

The acting chairman said that the thugs physically molesting some of the party national and state officials as well as other party officials in charge of logistics.

“We have an action in court but some people have resorted to self-help, in not waiting for the Court decision, embarking on violence to stop us from holding the meeting.

“But now we have held the meeting and I’m glad that the police assisted us, thank you very much,” Chief Shonibare said.

The acting chairman, who along side other party leaders led out by Policemen invited to ensure peace, said that he lodged a complaint at the FCT Police Command headquarters.

Also, Shonibare dismissed the misinformation going the round alleging that he was arrested by the Police.

He said that it look as if people were attempting to usurp the leadership of SDP by resorting to violence which has never happened in SDP.

“They are resorting to telling lies. They ignored the court process. Our only option now is to actually report what is happening to our Lawyers.

“We will also seek legal redress for those who were injured when the meeting was invaded and specifically the sponsors whose names were mentioned by the thugs

“They specifically mentioned their name. We will report this matter to the Police ourselves and take up the matter with our Lawyers,” Shonibare said.

He disclosed that the leadership of the party met and approved all the programmes including state congresses and national convention.

He assured that the leadership of SDP would continue to be in touch with members of the party on developments, while outcome of the NEC meeting would be referred to relevant authorities, including the Independent National Electoral Commission. (NAN)

