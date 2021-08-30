Retiring AIG tasks police operatives to be open in discharging their duties

Mr Austin Agbonlahor, outgoing Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 16,Yenagoa, has urged officers and men to be diligent in discharging their duties.

Agbonlahor gave the charge at a send forth organised for him by the zone at the Banquet Hall of the Bayelsa Government House, Yenagoa on Sunday.

The retiring AIG is the pioneer AIG in Zone 16, which comprises Bayelsa and Rivers.

Agbonlahor commended officers and men of Zone 16 for their cordial relationship and the warm reception accorded him.

“It is a good thing to retire in good health, to serve humanity and to serve the general public,’’ he said.

The retiring AIG, who just attained 60 years of age, thanked God who kept him alive for the past 34 years in the service of the Nigerian Police Force and of Nigeria.

“One must prepare for his retirement early enough so that when it comes it will be easy for the individual.

“I want to specially thank the Bayelsa and Rivers governments which have showed so much love for the newly-created zone.

“I want you all to regard the police as your friend and also to treat its operatives with kindness,’’ he said.

Agbonlahor urged police operatives in the zone to sustain the performance template he set for them.

In his remarks, Bayelsa’s deputy governor, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who represented Gov. Douye Diri, said: “it’s quite unfortunate that the AIG is leaving when the zone needs him so much.’’

He commended the AIG for the diligent way he handled the #EndSARS protests and IPOB challenges.

The AIG never allowed protesters to come close to Bayelsa because of his professionalism in policing.’’ Ewhrudjakpo added.

He urged assailants to put an end to the killing of police men and that of other security agents that had been protecting the people.

In his own remarks, the Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Mr Echeng E. Echeng, commended the outgoing AIG for his strides in the Nigerian Police Force.

He said that the AIG was a real professional police man who efficiently served the force in many capacities.

In his speech, Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Mr Friday Ebuka, said he had known the outgoing AIG, since 1988 as a diligent, hardworking and committed officer.

Ebuka also described Agbonlahor as a seasoned police officer who knew his duty beyond all odds and had taken the force to the great levels in Bayelsa and Rivers. (NAN)

