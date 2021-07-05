Reps query ecological fund office over lack of project documents 

The Ecological Fund Committee of the House of Representatives has queried the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) over lack of documents for the erosion and flood control project at Kuchiako 1 District, Kuje, Abuja.

This followed the committee’s oversight function led by its Chairman, Rep. Ibrahim Isiaka, to projects carried out by the EFO on Monday.

The committee directed EFO to produce the contractor handling the project and also demanded that all the details concerning the project must be made available before July 8.

The committee members were was piqued that the contractor was not on ground and no information about the project was made available to them.

The chairman said that they were not on a jamboree visit, while and directing that the commissioning of the project be put on hold.

He said that members had the feeling that the contractor treated them with disdain.

“We are just from Karshi and here we are here in Kuje in the spirit of patriotism and nationalism and call to duty by the National Assembly and in line with the provision of the constitution of what we should do.

“We are now doing it and you see the frustration. It is so sad to come and meet nobody.

He said that the only thing the committee was told was that they wanted to commission the work, adding however that there was nothing to commission and the committee would pass EFO.

“The contractor is not responsible to us though but the EFO is responsible to us and answer questions from us because we directly oversight them.

“They will in turn inform the contractor. We have nothing to commission here as far as the committee is concerned and until we resolve such, I am afraid there is nothing to commission,” he said.

According to him, if the contractor is recalcitrant, then we move to the next stage and suspend the contractor from taking any job on any of the projects in the EFO.

He said that it would be a resolution and it would be presented on the floor of the House, adding that this was not a threat but the right thing must be done.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee had earlier visited the site of the construction of hydraulics structures and road improvement works on eroded Tudun Wada to Karshi Road (phase 1)

Others are the emergency surface protection works on the reclaimed earthwork along Tudun Wada Karshi Road, Abuja (phase 2).(NAN)

