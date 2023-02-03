Reps c’tte commends FRSC for taking the lead in traffic management in Africa

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has commended the agency for taking the lead in road traffic management and administration in Nigeria and Africa.

The chairman of the committee, Rep. Akinfolarin Mayowa said this in Abuja at the public hearing of Bills seeking to establish FRSC institutions across the country.

He said the bill before the committee was to seek legal backing and recognition for institutions that were fully in operation at different levels.

According to him, the last leg of this public hearing is to let the public know that the committee is working on a motion to curb recurring of obstruction caused by articulated vehicles on our highways.

He said the public hearings was a crucial avenues for the committee to distil public opinions and set the course of the nation over policies and activities.

This, he said was with the sole aim of providing the people with the needed space to participate lawmaking processes.

Also speaking, the Board Chairman of FRSC, Malam Bukhari Bello said for Nigeria to achieve the objectives of United Nations Conventions on traffick management, training and retraining of the corp was of utmost importance.

Bello said the establishment of the Institutions would avail officer marshals of the corps and interested members of the public, opportunity to build and develop positive policies.

He further said such would eradicate the menace of traffic crashes in the country, adding that it would also enhance leadership qualities of such marshal of the corps.

He said it would help the marshal to be vibrant road traffic administrators and safety managers, while calling for the establishment of the institution.(NAN)