Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Re-appointment: Stop issuing goodwill messages, Kyari urges stakeholders, Nigerians

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
 Malam Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, has urged stakeholders and Nigerians to refrain from issuing congratulatory messages on his re-appointment.

Kyari, in a statement issued on Wednesday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, expressed gratitude to stakeholders and Nigerians for their enthusiasm regarding his reappointment by President Bola Tinubu.

He, however, expressed the need for commitment by all the stakeholders to driving revenue growth and fortifying resilience for the naira and the nation’s economy.

Kyari, who said that he viewed his reappointment as a renewed challenge, expressed his commitment to stabilising the oil industry and enhancing service delivery for increased revenue.

“I humbly appeal to stakeholders in the oil sector and fellow Nigerians to support the company under his leadership to ensure the success of its mandate.

“Consequently, I request all parties concerned to refrain from issuing congratulatory messages on his reappointment,” the statement said.By Emmanuella Anokam (NAN)

