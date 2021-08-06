PSG, Man City top favourites as Leo Messi quits FC Barcelona

August 6, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Project, Sports 0



The news that Leo Messi would FC Barcelona stunned the world .Hours after Barcelona confirmed the exit of star player, speculations have also reached fever-pitch over which clubs may sign him.

Already, French club, PSG and Premiership champions Manchester are reported to be among top favourites to sign Messi.

Announcing Messi’s exit , FC Barca said, “Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

“As a result of situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,