Polls Don’t Determine Electoral Victory, PDP Reps Candidate Says

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, has dismissed as inconsequential some sponsored online polls to assessing the chances of candidates ahead of the 2023 general election.

According to him, the voters would determine the fate of flag-bearers of political parties in the polls.

He also alleged most of the said polls are not independently verified surveys only meant to sway people.

Ajia made this statement, speaking to NEWDIARY ONLINE via a telephone converstation.

Ajia speaking further said that he had toured villages in Asa and Ilorin West Local Government Areas and already has firsthand information about the desires of the communities and the populace.

He further stated that his constituents deserve good representation than what they are currently getting, assuring that he would work with like minded individuals and influence developmental projects to the constituency if given the opportunity to serve.

“I am assuring you the people of my constituency, that I’m ready to speak for you with the loudest voice, I will represent you in a modest way beyond your expectation.

“You don’t run election online. Election is done by the people. And you are being called now to come and speak to the people and you are running away from the people.

“So, who do you want to represent if you are not ready to talk to the people? Let them ask you question, tell them what you know about representation, what you know about the National Assembly, what constitutes the National Assembly, what is your own duty to the people you want to represent, how do you assist them to alleviate poverty and how do you assist them to improve social amenities within the communities.

“I can boldly tell you that I have gone round all the communities in Asa and Ilorin West Local Government Areas. I have listened to the people, I have heard their yearnings and I have firsthand information.

“I have seen what the issues are and I have seen the level of decay of infrastructure.

” I have related with them and they have explained to me the pains they are going through since the coming of the current administration in Kwara State.

“So, we are ready to work together to usher in a new administration that will ensure dividend of democracy is delivered to common people,” he said.

