Police in Kaduna rescued 198 kidnapped persons in 7 months – Outgoing CP

July 30, 2021



The Police in Kaduna , says it rescued no fewer than 198 persons kidnapped in the by bandits, from January to date.


The out-going  Commissioner of Police in the and newly promoted Assistant Inspector-General (AIG), Umar Muri, made this known at a news conference in Kaduna.


The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr  Muri recently promoted to the rank of AIG, and consequently redeployed to Zone 13 Nigerian Police Headquarters in Awka.


Muri also said that in the past seven months, operatives of the arrested 492 suspects in connection with crimes bordering on kidnapping, robbery, criminal misappropriation and criminal trespass, among .


According to him, 300 of the cases have been sent to Ministry of Justice for legal advice  or prosecution.


Muri further stated that arms, ammunitions, vehicles and other dangerous weapons were recovered within the period under review.


He said the achievements by the during the period  a testimony of its preparedness to  ensure the safety of lives and property.


He therefore urged the people to discharge their duties of contributing their quota to the fight against criminals in the state by volunteering credible information to security agents.


He  thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman, for his  support to the Command since he came on board.


He also thanked all stakeholders in the state for their support to the Command during  his .


“My parting words to all stakeholders ‘ is that they should continue to offer quick and useful information that lead to nibbing crimes in the bud before they are committed.


” To my Police officers in the state, as I have always warned, ensure that justice prevails in all that you do, whether you are a Christian or Muslim, and no matter who is involved,” he admonished (NAN),

