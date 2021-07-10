Police arrest 2 suspects in Gombe over fertiliser adulteration

The Gombe State Police has arrested two suspects for buying and selling adulterated fertiliser in Gombe, the state capital.

This is contained in a statement issued by the ’s Public Relations Officer, SP Mary Malum, in Gombe on Friday.

Malum said the arrest was made on July 4 by Police detectives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department that acted on credible .

She said the suspects were “ Ibrahim Salisu, 26 from Marke village, Kankara LGA, Katsina State and Maina Bukar, 46 from Biu LGA, Borno State, is the buyer here in Gombe State”.

According to the PRO, the suspects had confessed to have been in “this dirty and unlawful business where the said Ibrahim Salisu is the supplier brings the unbranded and misbranded fertilizer.

“(It) is adulterated with sand from Katsina State to Gombe State and the receiver, Ibrahim Salisu, buys it at the of N900 only per bag.’’

She said that the had recovered as exhibits all 600 bags of the fertilizer, adding that the products had been sent to of Agriculture Gombe State for authentication and laboratory analysis.

Malum added that both suspects would be “subsequently charged to Court for prosecution.’’

She, therefore, warned all individuals or groups involved in such nefarious activity to desist, while assuring the people of Gombe State of the command’s readiness lives and properties.

The Command image maker further appealed to the public to always share credible information with the police, adding that information given would be treated with utmost confidentiality.(NAN)

