Plateau Attack: Report of herdsmen attack for 5 hours without arrest false

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Military has denied an online report that alleged herdsmen attack on a village in Plateau State for five hours without any form of intervention from security forces.

In a statement, the Military Information Officer, Major, Ishaku Takwa said the report is unsubstantiated, falsehood and aimed at igniting another cycle of violence on unsuspecting law abiding citizens.

He stated,”Operation SAFE HAVEN has been notified of an online report by Opera News online of Tuesday 5 October 21 in circulation, where it was alleged that suspected armed herdsmen attacked Hukke, a village in Miango District of Rigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area for 5 hours without any form of intervention from the security forces.

“It was also alleged that 3 people lost their lives and no arrest was made. More disturbing was the gory pictures posted to the medium of houses purportedly razed during the attack.

“While OPSH wouldn’t want to join issues with this merchant of falsehood, it is instructive to state that the report is unsubstantiated, laced with falsehood and churned out to ignite another cycle of violence on unsuspecting law abiding citizens.

“For the records, the attack on Hukke community lasted for only 20 minutes not 5 hours as reported.

“The troops swiftly responded to distress call from the community that forced the criminals to withdraw preventing more casualties.

“A post operational assessment conducted by troops also revealed that no single house was burnt. Additionally, it was established that the unfortunate loss of 3 lives happened at the outskirt of the community prior to the arrival of the security agents.

“The author of the report is therefore urged to always crosscheck and confirm his report before rushing to the media. Opinion merchants who fan embers of violence must be guided on the kind of narrative they churn out to the public.

“The pictorial analysis of the pictures posted by the author depicts a sinister manipulation.”

Maj. Takwa stressed that the writers submission remains an elusive figment intended to cause mischief and disaffection on the Plateau, hence it should be disregarded in its entirety.

He urged members of the general public to be wary of such mischief makers who are frustrated with the gradual return of peace to the state which is its past glory.

He assured that the operation is on course and would not be distracted by the antics of vicious mischief makers whose stock in trade is to peddle unfounded rumors and cause disunity.

While appreciating the good people of Hukke community for the timely information that thwarted the attack, the Commander OPSH Major General Ibrahim Ali called on all stakeholders to continue to be ambassadors of peace until the state return to the path of peace and tourism, a symbol the Plateau State represents.

He enjoined the good people of Plateau to continue to provide timely information to security agencies on the activities of criminal elements.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...