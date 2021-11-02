People living with HIV/AIDS in Bauchi State seek government’s intervention in treatment cost

November 2, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Network People Living with HIV/AIDS Nigeria, Bauchi State chapter, on Tuesday sought the state government’s intervention the treatment members to curtail health complications among them.

Coordinator the network, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) Bauchi that the N3,000 cost the biannual haematology screening had scared members away from attending clinics.

He added that members could no longer access free supplements and anti- malarial drugs dedicated facilities since 2014.

“The cost treatment is a burden to our members as only the antiretroviral drugs and sometimes Septrin, an anti-malarial, are provided to patients free by development partners.

“Our members visit primary healthcare centres for drugs only since the haematology screening is conducted only at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH).

“The idea is that, if a house head has dependants that are all positive for the virus, he cannot afford to pay the bills.

“ This will make the family members’ health to deteriorate.

“People with HIV are to go through haematology screening after every six months and the charge at ATBUTH is N3,000.

“We are grateful to the present Chief Medical Director at ATBUTH who slashed the amount by 50 cent to support us.

“If a client does not take the test, he or she will not know his or her condition,’’ Ibrahim said.

The acknowledged that the state government was committed to the fight against the spread the disease.

Ibrahim also lamented the dearth public enlightenment information about the virus local communities and media outlets.

He said that signposts and other visual materials were no longer available to create awareness about HIV.

The urged health workers to do more on information around mother-to-child transmission the virus.

He said that health workers should be abreast with current information to ensure that babies were born free the virus.

“Childbirth is another channel for transmitting the virus, the information is there the dedicated facilities.

“We expect that quality and genuine information should come from health workers to stem new infections,’’ he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,