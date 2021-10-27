PDP extols Fintiri at 54 Birthday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Governor of Adamawa, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri, as he marks his 54th birthday.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Thursday, said it was proud of Fintiri who is the Chairman, 2021 National Convention Organising Committee of the party.

“The PDP is extremely proud of Gov. Fintiri for his outstanding performance as a legislator and as a state governor, particularly his giant steps in the economic empowerment and infrastructural development, in line with the manifesto of our great party.

“Fintiri has remained resilient as one of the pillars and leading lights in our party in our efforts towards the entrenchment of democratic tenets of justice, equity, rule of law and constitutional order in our country.

“His administrative prowess had been further brought to bear by the dexterity with which he has been handling complex activities for the success of the PDP 2021 National Convention, in our party’s preparedness to take over the reign of leadership come 2023,” the party said.

The PDP, which felicitated Fintiri, prayed to God to bless him with many more days in good health so that the nation would continue to benefit from his wealth of experience and commitment to nation building. (NAN)

